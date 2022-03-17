Delhi govt. to give 2 crore to startups to find green solutions

Incubation, mentoring of the selected startups will be done by IIT Delhi

Incubation, mentoring of the selected startups will be done by IIT Delhi

The Delhi government is planning to give ₹25 lakh each to eight startups to come up with sustainable solutions to environmental problems, such as air and water pollution, faced by the city.

These startups will also get a “conducive ecosystem of guidance, incubation, and necessary linkages” and support from the IIT Delhi, according to a proposal for “Green Delhi Startup Challenge” seen by The Hindu.

“The government has given in-principal approval for allocating ₹2 crore for the project. It is expected to get a final nod within a month,” an official said.

Incubation and mentoring of the selected startups are proposed to be done through the IIT Delhi. The funds for investment will be provided by the Delhi government, the source said.

Also, business planning support, industry partnerships, training and other help will be provided by the IIT Delhi.

According to the proposal, there is a “huge need” for innovative solutions in management of the wide range of environmental problems faced by Delhi. Technology startups play a “crucial role” in accomplishing this, the proposal adds, because of their potential for “scalability and exponential growth”.

Currently, there are no start-up programs supported by the Delhi government working specifically with the objective of addressing existing and emerging environmental problems.

“Green tech often used interchangeably with “clean tech” or “environmental technology” is an umbrella term encompassing an emerging area that represents the category of technologies that serve the ultimate goal of reducing or reversing negative human impacts on the natural environment, such as waste management, transportation, energy, plastics etc.,” the proposal read.

The Delhi government will create “specific problem statements”, which will have detailed requirements and specifications that will be handed over to the startups. Based on this, they have to submit their proposals to provide relevant solutions.

These proposals will be then judged by a group of experts, who will also mentor the applicants.