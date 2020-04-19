Delhi govt. runs trial of rapid antibody kits

The Delhi government on Sunday started using the over 42,000 rapid antibody test kits received from the Central government with a trial run being conducted at Lok Nayak Hospital, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The new test kits will be used across the Capital, especially in the containment zones and hotspots, from tomorrow, he said.

“There is no point in doing random testing. Only those who are showing some symptoms of the virus will be tested as it is not a confirmatory test. In rapid antibody test, the result will be positive only if the antibodies have been generated. We will then send the samples for a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) which is a laboratory to confirm. We plan to use the kits within the span of a week, he added.

Mobile van

Nidhi Srivastava, District Magistrate, Central district, launched a COVID-19 testing-on-wheels initiative in the district to make testing more accessible and at the same time ensuring safety of health workers.

The fabricated vehicle will be able to cater to narrow lanes, larger and dense areas of the district, increasing the number of samples collected in a day. “The mobile van can collect two samples at a time. It will take both nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs, seal them tight in double packing and transfer the sample to the testing facility. It will not only save time but also the people who are collecting the samples. The person who will collect the sample will be in the enclosure, so will not have to wear scarce PPE,” the DM said.