Delhi govt. inaugurates new school building

The Delhi government on Tuesday inaugurated a new school building at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Ballimaran and laid the foundation stone for a multipurpose hall in the school premises.

Speaking at the inauguration, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he was shocked at the school building’s condition when he visited the school four years ago. “There was just a ramshackle building with gloomy classrooms and broken benches. I spoke to my team immediately and the project for the new school building for 400-500 students was approved,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that the Delhi government is committed to building schools with state-of-the-art facilities.

The new four-storey building of the school has smart classrooms for all students and also includes home science and science labs, staff rooms, exam room, IT lab, library, multipurpose hall and toilet blocks. The school building also has CCTV cameras installed across all floors.