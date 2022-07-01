Delhi govt discontinues rebate on circle rates
Property transactions in the city will become costlier as the Delhi government has decided to discontinue the 20% rebate on circle rates from July 1, officials said on Thursday.
The decision was taken as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided and the city’s economy is recovering fast, they said. The rebate scheme was introduced in February 2021 to revive the economy and help people hit by the lockdown.
