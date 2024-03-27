Delhi govt. calls Assembly session to discuss healthcare facilities

March 27, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi government has called an Assembly session on Wednesday to discuss issues concerning healthcare facilities in the Capital.

The move came hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), ordered that the shortage of medicines and diagnostic kits at Mohalla Clinics and Delhi government hospitals be addressed.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, in a post on X, said he had sought information from Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on the status of free medicines and tests in Delhi government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics so that a report over it could be placed in the House.

He said the officer has been told to come up with a plan if any deficiency is found.

Meanwhile, the BJP demanded a discussion on the “constitutional breakdown” in Delhi during the session, a proposal for which was submitted by BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar to the Speaker’s office. The proposal was seconded by BJP legislators Mohan Singh Bisht and Jitendra Mahajan.

Mr. Mahawar said all instructions being reportedly issued by the CM while in ED custody are “unlawful”.

The BJP has also accused Delhi Ministers of “misleading people”. The party said as Mr. Kejriwal is in the ED custody, he cannot write notes or letters without the permission of the court.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Mr. Bharadwaj’s statement that the Chief Minister expressed concerned over the non-availability of pathological test facilities and medicines in government hospitals is an admission of the failure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in providing healthcare services.

Reacting to the accusations, AAP alleged that the BJP’s intention is to divert people’s attention from the sum of around ₹60 crore it received through electoral bonds from Aurobindo Pharma director Sarath Chandra Reddy, an accused-turned-approver in the excise policy case in which the CM has been arrested.

“The ED should stop planting stories and conduct a raid on the BJP office to get to the root of the issue,” it said.

CM’s directions

Earlier in the day, Mr. Bharadwaj read out the CM’s directions at a press conference.

This was the second order the AAP government has claimed to have received from Mr. Kejriwal after his arrest by the agency on March 21.

Mr. Kejriwal had on March 24 directed Water Minister Atishi to ensure the redressal of grievances related to water supply and sewerage.

“Even though he is in custody, he is worried about the health of the people. He has received information that medicines and free diagnostic tests are not available at many Mohalla Clinics and hospitals,” Mr. Bharadwaj told reporters.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested after he skipped nine summonses issued by the agency for questioning since December last year.

The case involves allegations that the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy benefited certain liquor manufacturers and retailers for monetary considerations.