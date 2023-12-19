GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi govt. asks DMRC for report on woman’s death at metro station

Reena, 35, was dragged along the platform by a train on December 14 and died two days later; victim’s children demand financial compensation

December 19, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Kailash Gahlot asked the DMRC to ensure that adequate financial help is extended to the children of the victim.

Kailash Gahlot asked the DMRC to ensure that adequate financial help is extended to the children of the victim. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Following the death of a woman who was dragged by a train at the Inderlok metro station, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to share a detailed report and look into the compensation policy for her two children.

The incident took place on December 14, when 35-year-old Reena’s sari got stuck in the door of a train departing from a platform at the Inderlok metro station and dragged her along the tracks.

After being admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with serious chest and head injuries, the victim died on Saturday.

Reena’s husband had died seven years ago and she is survived by a son and a daughter.

The DMRC has announced that the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety will initiate an inquiry into the accident to ascertain the cause of death.

Speaking to reporters outside the Delhi Assembly, Mr. Gahlot said, “We have written to the DMRC Managing Director about the report and directed them to indicate by when it will be shared.”

The Minister added that taking cognisance of reports that the relatives of the children were hesitant to adopt them due to financial constraints, he told the DMRC, “It is essential that adequate financial help is extended to the children so that their educational and other requirements are met.”

According to reports, the victim’s children have demanded financial compensation in the form of a fixed deposit.

Responding to Mr. Gahlot’s directions, a senior DMRC official said the report will be shared soon.

