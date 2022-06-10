Delhi government to provide skill training to unorganised sector workers

The Delhi government on Thursday said it has launched a skill training programme aimed at increasing the income of workers in the unorganised sector.

The program, designed by the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), aims at upskilling labourers in the unorganised sector, including plumbers, electricians, blacksmiths, potters, shoemakers, laundry workers, etc., the government said in a statement.

Under this programme, these workers will be first identified through various sources like construction board databases, associations and district magistrate offices. Once selected, they will be given a certificate training course by the DSEU. They will also be provided with tool kits and uniforms related to their work, the government added.

The government will also launch a portal with the details of all the trained workers so that users of their services can contact them directly.

The decision to launch a special training programme for workers of the unorganised sector was taken by Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a meeting a few days ago.

“This step will help prove to be very beneficial for the workers of the unorganised sector as this will not only improve their skills but also their quality of life and income,” the government added.