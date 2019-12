Delhi Police on Sunday arrested building owner Rehan and his manager Furkan in connection with the Anaj Mandi fire incident, which claimed 43 lives.

Also Read Anaj Mandi blaze one of the worst fire tragedies that hit Delhi

They were booked by police under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter).