Delhi faces longest spell of extreme cold since 1997

The Capital has recorded its longest “extreme cold spell” in December since 1997 with cold-day conditions prevailing almost every day since December 15, according to a bulletin issued by the meteorological department.

The forecast indicates that the cold is set to intensify with cold day to severe cold day conditions very likely to continue to prevail over the northern parts of the country till December 26. “Its intensity and spread is very likely to decrease on December 27 and 28 and abate thereafter,” the weather department said.

Further, it said that the conditions were favourable for dense to very dense fog till December 26 across north India.

The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi on Tuesday was 5.7 degrees Celsius, which at two degrees below normal was the second coldest night of the season. On December 19, the minimum was recorded at 5.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature at 17.2 degrees Celsius was four degrees colder that the normal for the season.

Cold Christmas forecast

A cold Christmas Day has been forecast with temperatures likely to settle between 15 and 6 degrees Celsius with dense fog in the morning and clear sky during the day.

On Monday, the city recorded a high of 14.3 degrees Celsius and a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius.