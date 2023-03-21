HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi excise scam: Cooperated with CBI in probe, no incriminating evidence found, Sisodia tells court

The lawyer for Mr. Sisodia further said there's no documentary evidence of receiving kickbacks against him

March 21, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP leader Manish Sisodia. File

AAP leader Manish Sisodia. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on March 21, 2023 told a Delhi court he has cooperated with the CBI investigation into the excise scam case and none of the searches have revealed any incriminating material against him.

Mr. Sisodia's counsel, while making submissions on the bail plea of the AAP leader, said his custodial interrogation was no longer required and he was not a flight risk.

“I am public servant but two other public servants, against whom allegations are graver have not been arrested,” his counsel contended.

The lawyer for Mr. Sisodia, who was arrested on February 26 by the CBI, further said there's no documentary evidence of receiving kickbacks against him and the change in the excise policy is purely in normal course.

He said the matter of change in excise policy went to the Delhi LG and the finance secretary among others.

Related Topics

New Delhi / investigation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.