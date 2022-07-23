Delhi

Delhi Excise Policy: LG takes note of 'lapses', seeks report from Chief Secretary

New Lt. Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena in New Delhi. File

New Lt. Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi V.K. Saxena has directed the chief secretary to submit a report on the role of officers and civil servants in alleged "illegal" formulation, amendments and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, official sources said on Saturday.

Mr. Saxena has already recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses related to the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Kejriwal government.

The recommendation of CBI probe by the LG was based on a report of the Chief Secretary.

"Taking serious note of the gross violations and deliberate lapses in the formulation, amendment and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the LG has asked the Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report about the role played by officers and civil servants in the entire matter," a source said.  The LG has sought a comprehensive report of activities, dealings and scrutiny of files and details of the role played by officers, the sources said.


