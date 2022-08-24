Delhi court grants bail to triple talaq accused

Police failed to record statements of witnesses

A Delhi court on Tuesday has granted bail to a man accused of giving triple talaq to his wife. The court said, despite two months since the registration of the FIR, the investigating officer has not even cared to take statement of relevant witnesses quoted by the complainant.

The matter pertains to an FIR lodged at the Jagat Puri police station under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. The FIR maintained that the accused had given triple talaq to his wife in front of many relatives.

The lawyer of the accused told the court that he had never divorced his wife and contents of the FIR were false. Hence, he prayed that anticipatory bail be granted to the accused.

The court made certain queries from another investigating officer, who said that triple talaq was pronounced by the accused in the presence of many people, including family and relatives etc. However, the investigating officer has not recorded the statement of any single witness so far.

To mention, Section 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 attracts a maximum punishment of three years.

The court also maintained that considering the fact that the investigating officer has not been diligent so far in this case, a copy of this order be sent to the DCP concerned for ensuring that proper probe is conducted and the case is brought to its logical conclusion.