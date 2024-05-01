GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Delhi court denies bail to Sisodia in excise policy case 

CBI terms former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister ‘architect’ of alleged scam; court says ‘stage not right’ for relief to AAP leader

May 01, 2024 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A court here on Tuesday rejected bail pleas of former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja declined both the petitions, saying the “stage was not right” for it.

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the Central probe agencies in February last year. This is the second time that the trial court has rejected the bail pleas of Mr. Sisodia. His bail was first rejected on March 31, 2023.

The Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court had upheld the trial court’s order.

‘Mastermind of scam’

During the hearing on his bail applications, the CBI had submitted in the court that Mr. Sisodia is the “mastermind” and “architect” of the alleged scam.

Zoheb Hossain, the ED counsel, told the court that the Delhi excise policy was meant to be an “evergreen vehicle” to accumulate illegal gains.

The counsel representing the AAP leader argued that he has been in jail for over 14 months now and the trial going on for an indefinite time.

The case against Mr. Sisodia is based on an FIR registered by the CBI on the complaint of the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor, alleging irregularities in the excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently withdrawn.

After the CBI case, the ED lodged a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, alleging that the money earned through the policy was diverted through “hawala” channels for the AAP’s campaign in the 2022 Goa Assembly poll.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.