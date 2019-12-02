Delhi Congress organises rally against ‘state of economy’

The Delhi Congress on Sunday held a rally at Bawana as part of its ongoing “Halla Bol” agitation against the Modi government’s economic policies, rising unemployment rate and the government’s notification regarding the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the city.

Addressing a gathering comprising industrial workers living in unauthorised colonies, Delhi Congress chief Shubhash Chopra said that the notification issued by the government on November 19 regarding the regularisation of unauthorised colonies has put the sword of demolition hanging over the heads of over 40 lakh people.

In his address, he told the people to demand immediate withdrawal of the “black notification”and explained that the notification had several exemptions due to which over 40% of Delhi’s unauthorised colonies would not be regularised.

‘RBI not spared’

Speaking about the state of the economy, Mr. Chopra said that the extent of the country’s economic ruin can be gauged from the fact that the BJP government has not spared even the Reserve Bank of India’s Emergency Reserve Fund. “The RBI reserve fund, which is drawn only on emergency situations like war or other calamity, has been drawn by the Modi government to cover up its massive failures on every front,” Mr. Chopra alleged.

He also alleged that in August 2019, the RBI gave ₹1,76,000 crore from the reserve fund to the Modi government and from 2014 to 2018, RBI released ₹2,13,000 crore to make up for the losses due to the wrong policies of the government.

“The only institution meant to provide financial stability to India’s currency and economic system is being brutally compromised to serve the political interests of the BJP,” Mr. Chopra alleged.

Former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma said that it had become a recurring feature that whenever the BJP comes to power, people living in unauthorised colonies have to bear the brunt. “The Modi and Kejriwal governments are playing with the lives of 40 lakh people by refusing to give them ownership right,” Mr. Sharma alleged.