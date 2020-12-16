Delhi Cong. protests for repeal of new farm laws

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday protested in front of the BJP HQ at DDU Marg, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws passed by the Central government.
Party workers detained
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ch. Anil Kumar led the protest, which was stopped by the police. Party workers were also detained.
Mr. Kumar said the three anti-farmer laws will crush the farming sector across and was detrimental to the farmers’ interest. He added that that the laws in their present form, will hand over the farm sector to PM Narendra Modi’s rich corporate friends on a platter.
“The insensitivity of the Modi government towards the farmers is clearly evident from the fact that despite the death of several farmers, the Centre was unmoved by their [farmers’] plight,” Mr. Kumar said.
