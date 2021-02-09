Delhi CM’s daughter duped of over ₹30K

Suspect, an e-commerce ‘buyer’, on the run

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita Kejriwal was allegedly duped of ₹34,000 by a person who approached her as a buyer on an e-commerce platform, the police said on Monday.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Civil Lines police station.

The police said Ms. Kejriwal had put up a sofa for sale on an e-commerce website, following which she was approached by a person, who was interested in buying the item.

To check if the bank details shared by Ms. Kejriwal were correct, the accused initially transferred a small amount into her account.

Later, he sent a QR code and asked her to scan it so that the amount fixed as per the deal could be transferred to her account.

Money deducted twice

When she scanned the QR code, ₹20,000 got deducted from her account, a senior officer said.

When she enquired about it, the man claimed he sent a wrong QR code by mistake and soon sent another link, asking her to do the same. This time, he assured her she would get the deducted amount along with the price for the sofa. But again, an amount of ₹14,000 got deducted from her account, he said.

“A probe is under way. We are trying to trace the suspect,” the officer added.