Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for law on religious conversion

AAP chief says it should not be misused to harass people

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said a law should be enacted against wrongful religious conversion but nobody should be subjected to harassment. He said this while responding to a query on religious conversion during an interaction with businesspersons in Jalandhar.

Mr. Kejriwal said he believes religion is a private matter of an individual and every individual has the right to practise the religion of his or her choice; however, if anyone is threatened to convert or is offered money for conversion, then that is wrong. He said a law should be made against wrongful religious conversions, but such a law should not be misused to harass anybody.

Poll pitch

Later, at a press conference, Mr. Kejriwal said the politics of AAP is centred around development and progress while other parties in Punjab have their agenda set on corruption and running mafias. He presented a “ten-point guarantee” to improve Punjab’s cities. “We have shown by working for the people in Delhi. We have given good education, medical and other facilities to the people of Delhi. Today we have come up with guarantees for cities. We will make the cities of Punjab No. 1 in the country,” he said.

The AAP convener said his party will implement doorstep delivery services in Punjab. “People will get freedom from middlemen-brokers and long queues. For all government work, be it an electricity connection or getting a ration card, government employees will go to the houses of the people. All cities of Punjab will get underground cable system.”

He said in Punjab, 16,000 village and ‘mohalla clinics’ will be built for cities and villages, government hospitals spruced up and schools improved. “If voted to power, the AAP government will provide 24 hours of free electricity and drinking water to all the people. Also, we will construct the broken roads of the markets and build parking and toilet facilities in markets,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said the safety of people, especially women, is their utmost priority. “To improve security, we have installed a large number of CCTV cameras in Delhi. Today, the number of CCTV cameras installed in Delhi is more than in New York and London. In Punjab when the AAP government is formed, CCTV cameras will be installed in every city to ensure women’s safety,” he said.