Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals Centre to cancel flights from Singapore

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 18 appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be “very dangerous” for children.

This new strain of virus could invade India in the form of a third wave, he said in a tweet.

“The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

May 18, 2021

