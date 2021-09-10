Delhi

Delhi CM appeals to people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home

A woman looks at an idol of Hindu God Ganesha before buying it, on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi festival at a roadside studio in New Delhi on September 9, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday extended Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to citizens appealing to them to partake in the festivities from their homes.

Citing the ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19, Mr. Kejriwal asked people to be a part of a traditional Puja organised by the Delhi government to be telecast via various media starting 7 p.m.

“The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi played a significant role in the Freedom movement, led by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak at a time when the people were not allowed to gather for such occasions by the British Raj,” Mr. Kejriwal told a digital press briefing.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an order on August 30, had announced that all social, political, religious, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and festival related gatherings were prohibited in the city given the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DDMA stated that it had been decided that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations may not be allowed in public places and people may be advised to observe the festival at home.

The order directed all district officials to ensure that no pandal or tent was erected or any congregation was allowed in relation to the festival in their jurisdiction and that any violation of COVID-19 norms be dealt with.

Officials were also directed to convene meetings with religious and community leaders to secure their cooperation.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2021 11:45:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-cm-appeals-to-people-to-celebrate-ganesh-chaturthi-at-home/article36394816.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY