Delhi carjacking case: Accused robbed cab driver before his tragic death

October 13, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The two suspects arrested in the Mahipalpur carjacking case here had hired the cab for ₹500 for a trip to the airport and on the way robbed the driver of his purse and mobile phone before pushing him out of the vehicle, resulting in his tragic death.

Bejinder Shah, 43, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana was stuck under the rear wheel of the car while the accused dragged him for over a kilometre on a busy road in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area.

A police officer said the accused had fled to Meerut to sell parts of the vehicle to three other persons.

Circle Officer of Meerut Police, Amit Rai, told The Hindu that the three men, Uzhair, Mohsin and Ajju, have now been booked under IPC Section 411 (dishonesty receiving or retaining any stolen property).

A police officer said the two accused often stayed in Ghaziabad and were involved in snatching, robbery and carjacking incidents.

“They boarded the cab around Saket, when they saw Bejinder standing and waiting with his cab. The accused are clever and know Delhi very well,” he said.

“They often come to Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad to commit such crimes and leave for Meerut,” he said.

In the said case, the officer said they boarded this cab for ₹500 from Saket and asked the driver to take them to Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The officer said they looted the victim’s mobile phone and wallet near Delhi Cantt and pushed him from the driver’s seat. His leg, however, got stuck in the driver’s seat belt.

The accused tried to drag him with the intention of breaking the seat belt, which didn’t happen. “They kept dragging him for a kilometre until the seat belt broke and his body was left lying near the NH-8,” he said.