Delhi Board to be launched in 30 schools this year

20 schools of Specialised Excellence to be opened on August 15: Sisodia

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) will be launched at 30 government schools in the academic session 2021-22, out of which 20 will be Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) and 10 will be government schools.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the general body of SoSE approved the launch of 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence by August 15 in the first phase. It will cater to students of Classes 9 to 12, who have special aptitude and interest in specific domains of study such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM); Humanities; Performing and Visual Arts; and High-end 21st Century Skills.

Of these 20 SoSEs, eight schools would specialise in STEM, five schools in Humanities and High-end 21st Century Skills, and two schools in Performing and Visual Arts, the Delhi government said. It added that in the second year, a total of about 100 Schools of Specialised Excellence will be formed in every educational zone of Delhi so that children in all parts of city can access specialised schools in their neighbourhoods.

“Students at SoSEs will receive excellent learning opportunities in their area of interest, which will enable them to join some of the best universities and institutions in the country and abroad. It is important to identify and provide specialised education to students who have a specific aptitude and deep interest,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Students seeking admission in SoSEs will have to take an aptitude test. The schedule of admission will be announced later.

Speaking about the Delhi Board of School Education, Mr. Sisodia said the government is partnering with Australian Council for Educational Research, which is credited with designing Programme for International Student Assessment.