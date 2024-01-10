GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi: Blinkit staff object to new ‘flat payment rate’ policy 

January 10, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

Alisha Dutta

Delivery partners of Blinkit, a grocery delivery app, staged a protest in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Monday against the grocery aggregator platform’s decision to shift to a flat payout rate for their services.

The decision has been implemented in Malviya Nagar for now and will apply to all areas in the city in future, as per the protesters. The company management did not respond to an email seeking their response.

The delivery partners were earlier paid different remunerations depending upon the time of the order, but protesters said that the company management had told them on January 7 that they would be paid a flat ₹15 per order.

Mubin, a delivery partner with Blinkit, said that earlier, the payments ranged between ₹25 and ₹32 per order, allowing them to earn ₹2,000 after a 10-hour workday. “Now, even if we work for 12 hours, we will hardly make ₹1,000 a day,” he said.

Related Topics

Delhi / business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.