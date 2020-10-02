Delhi

Delhi BJP names new team

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Thursday announced his new team and appointed Kuljeet Chahal, Dinesh Pratap Singh and Harsh Malhotra as general secretaries.

Siddharthan has retained the post of general secretary (organisation) of Delhi BJP.

The eight vice presidents include Rajiv Babbar, Virendra Sachdeva, Rekha Gupta, Ashok Goel and Sunil Yadav. Naveen Kumar has been made Delhi BJP’s media cell head.

