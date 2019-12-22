Delhi BJP collects over 11 lakh signatures for Modi’s rally today

Preparations for the “Dhanyawad Rally” to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday were completed after the State unit of the BJP dispatched a tempo containing over 11 lakh signatures from the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies to the venue on Saturday.

These signatures will be handed over to Mr. Modi to thank him for this “historic decision and for proving their full trust in the BJP”, the party said.

“Lakhs of people of 1,731 unauthorised colonies participated in the signature campaign initiated by the State BJP. The Centre has given a valuable gift to more than 40 lakh people living in these colonies before the New Year,” said BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel.

He added: “Previously, the Congress governments kept this work pending for 15 years and now the Chief Minister deliberately kept it pending for five years so that the Centre can be blamed for it. BJP is the well-wisher of the poor people but the Aam Aadmi Party government is anti-people.”

This was why the Aam Aadmi Party government did not implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana under which medical insurance of ₹5 lakh is given to poor families, he alleged.

“Under the PM Awas Yojana, 3.5 crore people have been provided houses till date but the poor people of Delhi have not been included in this scheme because it was not implemented here,” he said, adding: “Arvind Kejriwal must answer why he is doing such injustice with the poor people?”