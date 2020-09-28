Delhi airport’s T2 to open from Oct. 1

It will handle nearly 96 flight movements

Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2) is all set to open from October 1 after a hiatus of more than six months following the ban on flights apart of the nationwide lockdown.

Though domestic flights resumed from May 25, various Indian carriers had to confine their operations to Terminal 3, which was earlier used mostly for international flights. Delhi airport’s move comes at a time the government has allowed airlines to operate up to 60% of their total flights.

The terminal will reopen with IndiGo’s 2000 series flights and entire operations of GoAir in the initial phase. It will handle nearly 96 flight movements (arrivals and departures) per day after reopening. The airport in September saw 500 flight movements per day on an average.