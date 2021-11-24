Delhi air pollution | Schools, educational institutions, govt offices to reopen from November 29

Ban on entry of trucks to continue till December 3

Schools, colleges, libraries, and educational institutions in the city, which remain closed from November 13 due to high levels of air pollution, will reopen on November 29, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on November 24.

"From 29th, government offices, which were closed, will also be opened," the Minister said.

Mr. Rai also said that the ban on entry of trucks will continue till December 3.

All schools in Delhi were closed on November 15 as part of steps announced to tackle air pollution in the Capital. Last week, the Minister had said that 70% of Delhi’s pollutants were coming from outside the city and “people of Delhi have been blamed unnecessarily” for the high pollution.