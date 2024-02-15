GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi adds 350 more e-buses; 3rd biggest fleet in world: govt. 

February 15, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Delhi government has planned to induct 8,000 e-buses by 2025.

The Delhi government has planned to induct 8,000 e-buses by 2025. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday flagged off 350 electric buses, taking the number of such buses in the city to 1,650.

The national capital ranks third in the world after two other cities — China’s Shenzhen and Santiago in Chile — in terms of the size of its e-bus fleet, according to the Delhi government.

The government intends to induct around 8,000 electric buses by 2025, which will constitute 80% of Delhi’s over total fleet strength.

Mr. Saxena told reporters that these buses will help combat air pollution in the city.

Mr. Kejriwal said his government intends to gradually replace CNG buses with electric ones.

“In the times to come, Delhi’s bus fleet will consist of 10,480 buses, with 80% of them being electric. Currently, 22% of the buses in the city fleet are electric,” Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot added.

The Minister said his department is likely to roll out the Mohalla Bus Service Scheme by the month-end.

He said they are currently talking to companies for the delivery of e-buses.

