Delay in setting up fast-track courts: DCW writes letter

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday wrote to the Central and the Delhi governments over the delay in setting up of fast-track courts in the national capital.

“The Commission has learnt that there is an acute shortage of fast-track courts in Delhi and as per the latest assessment, an additional 45 fast track courts are required. This is a very serious matter as currently, the fast-track courts suffer from severe pendencies leading to judicial delays having unimaginable consequences on the life and liberty of lakhs of sexual assault survivors,” read the letter.

The women’s commission, in its letter to the Central and State governments, also sought details of fast-track courts that have been sanctioned by the government but not operationalised, number of courts sanctioned and reasons for non-operationalisation of the same.

Additionally, the panel also sought information pertaining to whether or not assessments of any kind on the required number of fast-track courts have been conducted.

Authorities have been asked to provide the information by December 13.