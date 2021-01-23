Death of Delhi health worker not due to COVID-19 vaccine: official

Rajwanti, posted as Lady Health Visitor at Bhangrola Primary Health Care centre, died six days after she took the

A 56-year-old woman health worker, who was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16, died in her sleep here on Friday. Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram, Virender Yadav, said the preliminary report of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) committee could not directly relate the death to vaccine.

Rajwanti, posted as Lady Health Visitor at Bhangrola Primary Health Care centre was declared brought dead at Medanta Hospital around 7 a.m. Her husband Lal Singh Saroha told media persons that Rajwanti went to sleep at night on Thursday after meals, but did not respond when he tried to wake her up in the morning.

He said his wife was administered the vaccine on January 16, but was doing fine and did not show any adverse signs. “Though her colleagues complained of fever and other adverse events, she was fine. But now we suspect that her death could have been due to the vaccine,” said Mr. Saroha.

Ms Rajwanti’s nephew Deepak claimed that his aunt was reluctant to get the shot at the launch and wanted to proceed on 10 days’ leave, but agreed to be immunised senior officials insisted and told her that she had already registered for it.

Mr. Yadav said the deceased was administered Covishield vaccine, but no AEFI was reported till date.

“The autopsy is done, but no definite cause of death found. Her viscera has been sent for chemical examination. The probable cause of death is cardiac arrest. However, the final cause of death can be ascertained only after the viscera and the Forensic Sciences Laboratory reports are obtained,” he said.