Deadline for e-auto permits for women extended

Of the total 19,885 applications received till now, only 698 are female applicants

The Delhi Transport Department has extended the last date for registration of e-auto for women applicants.

Earlier, an applicant could apply till November 1, which was extended up to November 15, the Government said.

The Transport Department had launched the scheme for registration of e-auto in October this year under which it had invited online applications for the registration of 4,261 e-autos.

33% reservation

The Delhi Government has reserved 33% of the total registration, that is 1,406 e-autos, for women applicants to encourage them to be part of this EV revolution, the Government said.

Till now, a total of 19,885 applications have been received by the Transport Department. Of these total applications, 19,187 are male applicants and the total number of women applicants is 698. To invite more women drivers, the Government has decided to keep the applications for women drivers open till the 33% slots fill up.

Valid driving licence

Women applicants having a valid driving licence of light motor vehicle or holder of a three-seater autorickshaws driving licence could apply for the registration of e-autos if they have an Aadhaar card with a Delhi address.

The public service vehicle (PSV) badge is not required at the time of application. However, the successful applicant will have to obtain a PSV badge within 45 days of the draw of allotment. Women applicants can visit transport.delhi.gov.in to apply for e-auto registration and can call on 1076 helpline number of the Delhi Government for any assistance.