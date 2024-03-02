GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DDA to undertake redevelopment of 3 parks under ASI’s supervision

The three parks have several ASI-protected monuments, which were lying in a state of neglect

March 02, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will redevelop three parks in the city under the supervision of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), according to a statement issued by Raj Niwas on Friday.

“In line with Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena’s efforts to convert the Capital into a ‘City of Heritage’, the DDA will now be undertaking the work of conservation, restoration, rejuvenation and redevelopment of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sanjay Van and Shalimar Bagh, at its own cost, under the overall supervision of ASI,” the statement read.

The three parks have several ASI-protected monuments, which were lying in a state of neglect. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the DDA and the ASI within the next one week, it said.

Red Fort parks

The Union Ministry of Culture has also handed over parks behind the Red Fort and the Walled City to the DDA for rejuvenation and redevelopment.

