DDA to conduct online meeting with RWAs over Master Plan for Delhi-2041

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on September 17 will conduct an online meeting with resident welfare associations of planned plotted residential colonies, including Karol Bagh, Lodhi Estate and Rajouri Garden, as a part of its public consultation process pertaining to the preparation of the Master Plan for Delhi-2041.
The first public consultation was held with residents of unauthorised colonies, where issues pertaining to the respective areas were discussed.
Planning solutions
“The second meeting is with RWAs from Planned Plotted Residential Colonies [including pre-1962 rehabilitation colonies] of Delhi. The objective of this meeting is to understand the issues faced by residents living in plotted colonies and discuss possible planning solutions,” DDA officials said.
The colonies being appealed to for the second meeting also include Yamuna Vihar, Preet Vihar, Shivaji Park, Krishna Nagar and Kohat Enclave among others.
“The DDA in association with the National Institute of Urban Affairs is preparing the next master plan for Delhi. As a part of the process, a series of discussions and consultations have been carried out with various stakeholders and civil society groups to seek inputs from the people of Delhi that will help drive the agenda for the master plan,” the urban body said.
