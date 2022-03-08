DDA launches web portal featuring digitised layout plans 

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday said it has developed a web portal to display digitised layout plans of the city.

Assigned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the agency has collected layout plans from 17 planning zones – comprising an area of 1,483 sq km.

The portal’s interface includes features and tools for viewing the plans of various urban local bodies.

“These layouts are 40-70 years old. The latest approved layouts were identified, scanned and digitised for which a consultancy firm was awarded the work. For better understanding of [the] general public, these layout plans have been digitised which were available with various urban local bodies (ULBs),” the agency’s press note stated.