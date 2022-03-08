DDA launches web portal featuring digitised layout plans
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday said it has developed a web portal to display digitised layout plans of the city.
Assigned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the agency has collected layout plans from 17 planning zones – comprising an area of 1,483 sq km.
The portal’s interface includes features and tools for viewing the plans of various urban local bodies.
“These layouts are 40-70 years old. The latest approved layouts were identified, scanned and digitised for which a consultancy firm was awarded the work. For better understanding of [the] general public, these layout plans have been digitised which were available with various urban local bodies (ULBs),” the agency’s press note stated.
It added that the public can utilise the plans, which have been approved by the ULBs, for various purposes through the link to web portal: www.ddalop.org.in.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.