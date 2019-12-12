DDA gives nod for change of land use in Narela

The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday gave its nod for change of land use in Narela from commercial to public and semi-public to facilitate educational hubs in the area.

In a meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, the change in land use of approximately 36.6 hectares in Narela was approved. The proposal will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the final notification, said officials.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijender Gupta said: “This step will facilitate in setting up colleges and universities like a permanent campus for the Indira Gandhi Technical University for Women, in the sub-city.”

A proposal for the change in land use of around 14.6 hectares of commercial land at Mukarba Chowk, to residential, was also approved by the authority.

“The change of land use would facilitate in utilising the undeveloped area for planned residential group housing facility,” the DDA said, adding that the area is located between two metro stations — Jahangirpuri and Haiderpur.

Additionally, the land-owning agency approved a proposal to include provisions of the Electric Vehicle Charging Points in the Unified Building By-Laws for Delhi 2016.

“Based on the occupancy pattern and the total parking provisions in the provision in the premises of various building types, charging infrastructures to be provided only for Evs which is currently assumed to be 20% of all vehicle holding capacity or parking capacity at the premises,” the urban body said.

‘Adoption of Parks’

The DDA also approved a proposal for the revision of the “Adoption of Parks” policy 2019.

“Under the revised policy, the parks are available for adoption under four scheme types to offer more options of adoption ranging from upgradation and maintenance, full maintenance, maintenance of portion of a park to installation of facility,” the DDA said.