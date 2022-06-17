DDA conducts another phase of draw of lots for Kalkaji JJ dwellers

A total of 3,024 flats have been constructed for the in-situ rehabilitation project

On Friday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted the second draw of lots for 903 households of the Bhoomiheen Camp JJ cluster in Kalkaji, as part of its in-situ slum rehabilitation project. The dwellers will receive economically weaker section (EWS) houses as part of the agency’s in-situ slum rehabilitation project at A-14 Kalkaji Extension.

According to the urban body’s preliminary survey, the JJ cluster has 2890 eligible households while a total of 3,024 flats have been constructed for the rehabilitation project.

In February, the DDA conducted the first draw of lots in which allotment-cum-demand letters were issued to 673 households, though the draw was conducted for 679 households of the camp.

“Some discrepancies were found in the documents of six households. Their allotment letters have been withheld. Their documents will be re-examined after which we will take a decision about their allotment,” said a senior DDA official.

The official added that the allotment letters will be issued online to the beneficiaries of the second draw of lots.

The in-situ slum rehabilitation projects are part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, which is implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with the objective of ensuring proper housing for eligible slum dwellers and for people from the low, middle-income groups and EWS categories.

The DDA on Friday said that the draw for the remaining eligible households would be conducted within a fortnight, while the flats will be allotted upon the payment of ₹1,42,000, which includes ₹30,000 as maintenance charge for five years.

The Kalkaji project was also aimed at providing accommodation for households from two nearby camps – Navjeevan Camp and Jawaharlal Camp. However, a new housing scheme has been developed for the remaining camps, on a public-private partnership (PPP) model which will not happen soon, said the senior DDA official.

The senior official added that a few families from these camps might be accommodated at the Kalkaji project, subject to the vacancy after all the draws of lots are concluded here.