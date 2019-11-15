DDA approves modifications in Master Plan Delhi 2021

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday approved modifications in the Master Plan for Delhi 2021 pertaining to household or service industries.

“The authority approved a proposal under which household industrial unit with maximum of nine workers and 11 KW power operating in residential areas and new industrial units will not need to take mandatory statutory clearances from labour and industries department or the Delhi Pollution Control Committee with the condition that no polluting industrial units will be permitted as a household industry,” the urban body said.

Additionally, the proposal to change the mode of disposal of institutional category plots from leasehold to freehold basis was also approved. “Earlier stakeholders had to pay an additional charge of 2.5% annually on the land but this will cease to exist with the change in mode of disposal. However, this will be permitted as long as stakeholders don’t change the purpose behind using the plots as institutional plots are meant for schools, colleges and so on,” a DDA official explained.

In a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the Chairman of the DDA, the change of land use for developing eco-parks was also approved.

“To make Delhi greener and pollution-free, the authority approved a final proposal to change the land use of 64.22 acres of land located in ash disposal area of Badarpur Thermal Power Plant, New Delhi from manufacturing to recreational,” the land-owning agency said. It approved a proposal to modify existing policy guidelines for and shifting of petrol pumps and gas godowns currently existing on the DDA land.