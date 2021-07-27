DCW writes to government on scheme for widows

It claims to have identified 791 women who lost their husbands due to COVID-19

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday wrote to the Women and Child Development (WCD) department after identifying 791 women who have lost their husbands due to COVID-19.

The women’s panel sought the implementation of schemes announced by the Delhi government for financial aid to such families.

The DCW said 79 Mahila Panchayats under the Commission carried out surveys in their respective areas to collect the data. According to the data provided by the DCW, 92.79% of the widows were in the 18-60 years age group, while the rest of them were senior citizens.

The report added 774 women had children. In its letter to the WCD department, the women’s panel said that around 384 women had up to two children while over 45% of women had three to five children.

The DCW stated that the survey showed that 28.57% of the widows had no source of income and were financially dependent on their husbands. Also, the family income of 60.93% of the women was ₹15,000 or less.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said: “We are sending a detailed social survey report to the government so that the benefits of the scheme can be passed on to these women.”

In the letter, Ms. Maliwal said: “The WCD department is requested to ensure that the schemes of the government, especially the ‘ Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivar Arthik Sahayta Yojna’, reach them. It is also requested that the District Magistrates concerned be given instructions to ensure the vaccination of these women on priority.”