DCW urges MPs to join ‘Rape Roko’ movement

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday wrote to all Members of Parliament urging them to join the ‘Rape Roko’ movement to ensure stringent punishment for those convicted of raping minors.

Child rapists

In a letter to the MPs, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “...An eight-month-old infant was raped in the Capital recently by a 27-year-old. Everyday hundreds of children are sexually abused in the country. Presently, there is complete lack of deterrence against sexual crimes. Therefore, we, the DCW, are demanding that a robust criminal justice system be set up in the country which ensures that cases of sexual crimes against women and children are tried within six months and child rapists are given death penalty.”

Urging MPs to raise the issue with the Centre, the letter read, “We request you to...raise the matter in Parliament. We believe that this is a cause for which people of all ideologies and regions should come together...”

Satyagraha

The DCW had on January 31 launched a satyagraha in protest against increasing crimes against women and children in the Capital.

“We will not turn a blind eye towards rapes of little girls. I think it’s the duty of the commission to struggle for systemic changes and we will not leave any stone unturned to achieve the same. I think people of all political parties should come together to ensure safety of women and girls in the country. I am hopeful that we will get support in the matter across regions and ideologies,” said Ms. Maliwal.