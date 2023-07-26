DCW Chief Swati Maliwal visits violence struck areas of Manipur

July 26, 2023 06:44 am | Updated 07:04 am IST - New Delhi

Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal . travelled to Churachandpur on July 24.

She met the two women whose abuse was captured on a video which went viral, and also visited relief camps and other parts of the city that were affected. The purpose of her visit was to speak to the victims about their ordeal and provide help on compassionate grounds. She said she was horrified by the viral video and felt strongly that the Central Government should sack Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh immediately.

Ms. Maliwal plans to send a report on her findings from the visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding immediate action. She said she would include accounts of the victim, what she has witnessed on ground and the reality of the situation in her report.

DCW will also urge citizens to donate and volunteer in relief camps across Manipur as they are being run on a voluntary basis without the help of the Manipur government, she added.

DCW also plans to extend monetary support to the victims of sexual abuse in Manipur over the last two months.