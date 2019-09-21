DCW chief alleges threat from spa owners, writes to police chief

DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Friday wrote to Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik over alleged threats she has received from spa centre owners. She claimed she was threatened following the action taken by the DCW on spa centres which are allegedly running prostitution rackets.
“The messages contain direct threats to kill and assault me and my family. The fact that they have tried to approach my husband instead of approaching me directly reveals their plan to target and intimidate my family,” she said in her letter.
Seeking urgent action in the matter, Ms. Maliwal in her letter said, “I request you to take necessary action as per law against these persons who are trying to intimidate me and my family.”
