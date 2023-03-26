HamberMenu
DCPCR presents Children’s Champion Awards

March 26, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

Gopi Shankar Madurai, founder of Srishti Madurai Volunteer Movement, Anjali Gopalan, a pioneer in the field of HIV prevention in India, and Udayan Care, a humanitarian, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to improving the lives of children were among the people who won the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights’ (DCPCR) first “Children’s Champion Awards”.  

Children’s Champion Award recognises individuals and institutions who have contributed significantly to the health, education, protection and agency of children in a strong way to promote the cause of children, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said at the occasion.  

