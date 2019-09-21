Day after BJP leader assaults wife, party orders probe

A day after he was caught assaulting his wife on camera at the BJP State headquarters here, the party has launched a time-bound probe into the incident with sources claiming that Azad Singh, who has since been sacked from his post of Mehrauli district president, could lose his primary party membership.

Mr. Singh, as per orders from Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, was immediately removed from his role as district president after a video of him slapping his now estranged wife, former south Delhi Mayor Sarita Chaudhary, surfaced on Thursday evening.

“The party is now conducting an internal probe into the matter and will take a decision on allowing Mr. Singh to continue as a party member after the findings of the probe are in after ten days,” said a party leader.

“It is a fact that bitter divorce proceedings between the couple are currently under way; but the fact that he assaulted a woman is inexcusable and it is likely that Mr. Singh will no longer be allowed to even continue as a party member,” the leader said further.

Ms. Chaudhary was reportedly assaulted on Thursday outside the Delhi BJP headquarters after a poll-preparedness meeting, presided over by Union Minister and Delhi election in-charge Prakash Javdekar.

Mr. Singh was sacked and replaced by Vikas Tanwar as the working president of the BJP Mehrauli district unit within minutes of the incident.

AAP for police probe

Meanwhile, the AAP on Friday took the opportunity to attack the BJP terming it an “anti-women” organisation.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, AAP spokesperson Atishi demanded a police probe. “In Delhi, the responsibility to ensure women’s asafety is with the Delhi Police which is under the Home Ministry of BJP-led Centre. Now if BJP cannot ensure the safety of a woman inside the party office how can they ensure the safety of women in Delhi?” she asked.

Ms. Chaudhury, she said further, was an “empowered woman” and elected by the people of Delhi. She is also the Delhi BJP chief of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao unit.

“When a woman like her is not safe in the BJP office then how will the BJP government ensure the safety of women in Delhi? In Delhi, the BJP has only one responsibility which is maintaining the law and order where they have failed miserably. Today, we saw how a couple was robbed in broad daylight at Connaught Place,” she added.