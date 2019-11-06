Day 2: People religiously following odd-even, says Sisodia

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Tuesday claimed that citizens were “religiously” following the provisions of the odd-even scheme even as the number of fines issued to errant motorists recorded a spike on the second day of its implementation.

Over 500 challans

According to official data, a total of 562 challans were issued on Tuesday; compared to 271 on Monday.

“Delhi is religiously following the odd-even scheme. Many people were only warned on Monday to follow odd-even rule and they were not challaned. The second day of the scheme has been a successful one,” Mr. Sisodia said at a press conference.

The air quality of the Capital has also “improved significantly”, he added.

On Tuesday, traffic police teams issued 213 challans while teams of the Delhi government’s transport and revenue departments issued 157 and 192 challans respectively, a government official said.

“I believe that Haryana and Punjab have also reduced stubble burning after the Supreme Court verdict [ordering authorities to clamp down on the activity]. The people of Delhi are following the odd-even scheme... the number of challans issued on Tuesday increased,” he added.

Mr. Sisodia said that the “smog crisis” was reducing gradually and the Delhi government hoped that no fresh smoke from stubble burning will enter Delhi. Drivers are very happy with traffic on the roads because they can now reach their destinations easily due to less congestion, he added.

“This has further helped reduce pollution since commuting time has reduced significantly,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.