Day 1 of DU online admission process sees 19K applications

Most colleges happy with DU portal, some faced glitches viewing marksheets

On the first day of admissions for merit-based undergraduate courses, Delhi University (DU) received over 19,000 applications to various colleges. University officials said around 1,628 students were approved while 920 have paid the fees.

Keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the admission process is entirely online, including verification of documents, and students have been advised to not visit college campuses.

The portal opened at 10 a.m. on Monday and will remain available to applicants till 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Due to the rolling process, college-specific data regarding applications and admissions were not available.

Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava said, “We got quite a number of applications but cannot give exact data as it is a continuous process. We are processing applications, but we cannot give an exact number at the moment.”

At Lady Shri Ram College, which has set 100% cut-off for psychology, economics and political science, principal Suman Sharma said that several applications had been received for the courses. “We have received quite a few applications for the three courses, especially political science. It is difficult for us to give data as we are still processing. We have approved some applicants already, while things are being clarified for others. All that I can say is that the rush at LSR is the usual,” she said.

Smooth process

Stating that the online admission process has remained largely smooth apart from a few glitches, Ms. Sharma added: “We were worried about the procedure but it was quite smooth. There were some minor glitches but we coordinated with DU. They had given us a comprehensive list of people who we could contact.”

Meanwhile, approximately 600 applications were processed at Gargi College till 6 p.m. while around 126 admissions took place at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College. Ramjas College processed around 155 applications at the department level while 25 applications were approved by the principal till 6.30 p.m.

Regarding verification of documents, Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna said: “There were some issues with viewing the CBSE marksheet as it was not visible for some applications. Hence, it was becoming difficult to verify the marksheets uploaded by students. We have raised the issue with the university.”