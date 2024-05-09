Danish Ambassador complains about garbage pile-up behind embassy 

Danish Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, on Wednesday took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about the dumping of garbage behind the Danish Embassy.

“Lovely and green New Delhi. Many words but no action. Saddened by this,” Mr. Svane wrote in the caption of the video post, tagging the accounts of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena.

In the video, the diplomat could be seen gesturing to the garbage pile-up on the lane dividing the Danish and Greek embassies. ““Welcome to the great green and trashy New Delhi. Here we have the Danish Embassy and Greek Embassy. This lane should be a service lane, but as you can see, it is full of trash,” he said in the video.

“People just come here and do whatever they like. I hope somebody will listen to this and take action. No more nice words, just action. Dhanyawad,” he added.

Reacting to his complaint, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) swung to action to clear the lane.

“The NDMC welcomes feedback from any stakeholder for improving its services. In this regard, the social media message from H. E. Freddy Svane, Ambassador, Royal Danish Embassy was promptly acted upon, which was later acknowledged by the Ambassador himself to the media. Immediate steps have been taken on the plot of land (which is not a service lane) by lifting the dumped material,” the civic body said in a statement.

Mr. Svane told the media that he was “grateful” for the “immediate” action by the NDMC.