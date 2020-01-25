Dairy farms in Ghaziabad running illegally, panel tells NGT

Dairy farms in a residential area in Ghaziabad are running without any license from local authorities, a committee told the National Green Tribunal on Friday.

The panel comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Municipal Corporation and others told the Tribunal that there was lack of adequate infrastructure to ensure proper disposal of solid waste and wastewater.

“All the dairy farms collect dung from the floor of shed and dump the same to a location near the railway line. Thereafter, the municipal corporation transports the dung for utilisation in horticulture. The floors of the sheds are not properly paved with a waste water collection system. The waste water generated from the dairy premises is discharged to a common drain which ultimately meets Hindon,” the committee told the NGT.

No electronic meters

The tribunal was further informed that no electronic meters are installed for water consumption by dairy farms and they do not follow the good housekeeping practises in order to minimise odour nuisance.