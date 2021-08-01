Daily number of vaccinations falls yet again

The number of daily COVID vaccine doses administered in the city fell again, as per government data.

A total of 55,732 doses of vaccine were administered in the city on Friday, compared to 72,478 doses on Thursday, as per a bulletin released by the government on Saturday. It is also less than half of the vaccinations done many days earlier this month.

For about two weeks this month, the city faced a vaccine shortage, and the number of daily vaccinations was also low.

The vaccine stock of the city on Saturday morning would last for four days and there were 5,22,890 doses of Covishield and 2,58,360 doses of Covaxin, as per the data. Till now, 99,65,532 doses of vaccines have been administered in the city.

The city reported 58 new COVID cases in 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,36,265. There was only one death reported and the total number of deaths stood at 25,053. A total of 70355 tests were done in a day and that TPR was 0.08%. Of the total cases, 1410631 people have recovered and there are only 581 active cases.