Cuttack traffic police launch awareness drive

A day after the Odisha government decided on a three-month moratorium on levying hefty fines as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act-2019, the Cuttack traffic police were on Tuesday seen spreading awareness about traffic rules.

Taking the help of cine stars, the policemen distributed flowers, chocolates and ‘Thank You’ cards to two-wheeler riders and light motor vehicle drivers, who wore helmets and tied their safety belts. “We have decided to augment the awareness drive,” said ACP (City Traffic) Sagarika Nath.

At many places, the traffic policemen were seen collecting pre-September 1 fine (the amended Act came into operation on September 1 this year) from those two-wheeler riders who were travelling without helmets. The violators who paid fines were, however, given free helmets, Ms. Nath said. The MV Act is not a revenue generating exercise. Safety of the people is our objective,” she said.

During the grace period, the police have been focusing on five aspects like drunken driving, use of mobile phones during driving, driving on the wrong side of roads, triple riding and non-usage of helmets and seat belts.

Minister P.N. Behera said transport offices will remain open on holidays.

Armed with the new law, traffic policemen were also seen behaving rudely with traffic violators. For their “unbecoming” attitude, the policemen at many places also faced public ire.

