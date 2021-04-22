Critical patients can register on portal for beds in Gurugram

2,988 virus cases reported; active cases stand at 16,027

The district administration on Wednesday incorporated a new feature on its web portal allowing the critical patients to register themselves for admission to hospitals in view of increasing demand for beds.

“We acknowledge your worry for getting the best treatment for your loved ones, in this crisis. Hereby, launching a ‘Register for Hospital Bed’ form on http://covidggn.com. Fill it & our doctors shall get back to you based on criticality of the patient and availability of beds [Sic],” said a tweet from the official handle of Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg.

Mr. Garg also made it clear that lockdown would not be imposed in the district and those indulged in black marketing and overcharging of essential items would be dealt with strictly. “Chief Minister Manohar Lal too has made it clear that the government has no plans to impose the lockdown in the present scenario. CM has even made an appeal to the workers and labourers to not leave and continue working adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,” said Mr. Garg.

Meanwhile, Gurugram reported record 2,988 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 16,027 with 15,010 patients in home isolation.

As many as 391 people have died so far with four deaths on Wednesday.