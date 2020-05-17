‘Create database for migrants from W.B.’

The Delhi government on Saturday directed the police to create a database for migrant workers from West Bengal stranded in Shahpur Jat.
The Hindu had earlier reported on the embroidery workers from WB’s Paschim Medinipur district, who were stranded in the city and had appealed to the WB government to make arrangements for their return.
In a letter to SHO Hauz Khas, South SDM Kapil Choudhary said, “...700 embroidery workers in Shahpur Jat are clamouring and appealing to WB government for their immediate return. In this regard, a detailed database is urgently required for shifting of migrant labourers to their hometowns.”
The labourers, who have been in the city for over a decade, had said how most of their employers, the boutique owners, had refused to provide monetary relief to them, citing a lack of business.
